Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on November 16 expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a stronger mandate in the 2028 Assembly elections, claiming that the main electoral contest would be limited to four of the state's 60 constituencies.

Speaking in Agartala, Nath said the BJP was unlikely to face a significant challenge in most constituencies, while acknowledging that opposition parties could win one or two seats where close contests were expected.

He said the outcome would ultimately depend on the political situation prevailing at the time of the elections. Referring to his assessment ahead of the previous Assembly polls, Nath claimed that he had correctly predicted the CPI(M)'s third-place finish.

The minister also suggested that constituencies currently held by opposition parties, including Agartala and Banamalipur, could witness a change in political fortunes in 2028.

Questioning the possibility of an electoral alliance between the Congress and the CPI(M), Nath said transferring votes between the two parties could prove difficult. He argued that while CPI(M) supporters might vote for Congress candidates, traditional Congress voters could be reluctant to support Left candidates.

Nath also referred to alleged atrocities during the previous Left Front government, claiming that Congress supporters had not forgotten the period and would be unwilling to vote for the CPI(M).

He suggested that the Congress could have better electoral prospects if it contested independently rather than entering into an alliance with the Left. According to his assessment, the Congress could win some of the closely contested constituencies, while the CPI(M), if it contested alone, could potentially secure one seat.

The minister further claimed that an alliance between the two parties could weaken the CPI(M)'s electoral prospects and make it difficult for the Left to win even one of the closely contested seats.