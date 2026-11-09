Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, November 9 expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure victories all the urban local bodies, asserting that the party would seek a stronger mandate by highlighting its development initiatives and improved law and order situation.

CM Saha said this after he has chaired meeting with the candidates of BJP in Dharmanagar of North District.



Addressing party leaders, workers and nominated candidates in North Tripura, the Chief Minister said that a series of organisational meetings were being held at different levels ahead of the elections to strengthen the party's campaign and prepare its leaders and activists to reach out to voters.



He said the discussions focused on how party workers should approach people, communicate the government's achievements and highlight the development undertaken across the state.



"Even if the opposition continues to criticise us, the scale of development we have undertaken cannot be overlooked. People are aware of what we have delivered," Dr Saha said.



The Chief Minister claimed that unprecedented development had taken place across every ward, municipality, Nagar Panchayat and the Agartala Municipal Corporation under the BJP-led government. He added that the government was committed to carrying forward its development agenda and undertaking more initiatives in the coming days.

CM Saha also said that BJP-nominated candidates participated in the meeting, where they were briefed on their responsibilities and the strategies they should adopt to connect with voters.

Expressing confidence about the party's prospects in North Tripura, he said the BJP was determined to win both the Dharmanagar Municipal Council and Panisagar Nagar Panchayat.

Referring to the 25 wards under the two urban bodies, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would win at least 13 seats.

He said the party would approach voters with its development record, the improved law and order situation and various projects undertaken through government departments, corporations, municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

"The law and order situation is good across Tripura, and we will go to the people with our achievements and development initiatives. We will appeal to voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party and ensure a victory with a bigger margin than in the previous elections," he added.