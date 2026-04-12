BJP confident of “triple engine government” as party set for victory in TTAADC polls: Tripura BJP president

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya today said that the party is ready to form a triple engine government in the district council with the victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election.

The TTAADC elections started at 7 am this morning in all the 28 seats and concluded with an 83 per cent voter turnout at 5 pm amidst massive security deployment.

Speaking with the media, the BJP chief said that the TTAADC elections, which started at 7 am, have been completed. Till 4 PM, it was around 81 per cent voter turnout and the number may rise.

“If we see the 2021 TTAADC election, it was 82 per cent voting, and this time it has increased a lot in this year’s election. Following this election, we are extending thanks to all the election-related officers, polling officers, police administration, and journalists for their work, and also to the voters who have cast their votes with great enthusiasm,” he said.

Bhattacharya said that the Central Government under the leadership of PM Modi and the Tripura government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha have been working for the development and progress of the janajati people in areas such as education, health, housing, infrastructure, etc. When the triple engine government is formed in TTAADC, it will work more for the development of the tribal population.

“We are 100 per cent confident of victory, and we are hopeful of forming a triple engine government in TTAADC. In some areas, we have seen that some incidents have been reported and complaints have been filed with the Returning Officers, and we are hopeful that they will take action. Our main fight is with Tipra Motha, and we have filed complaints against them also,” he added.