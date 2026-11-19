Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 19 expressed confidence that the BJP would retain all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the November 27 civic elections, claiming that residents were satisfied with the civic body's performance.

The BJP had won all 51 wards in the 2021 elections, defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress.

"We are reaching out to each voter with the message of development and receiving positive feedback for the good work done by the civic body. Wherever we go, people are welcoming us with smiling faces. It shows that voters are happy," Saha told reporters.

He said Agartala had undergone significant changes over the past five years, citing improvements in drinking water coverage, roads, street lighting and the redevelopment of lakes.

"When the BJP assumed office at the AMC, drinking water coverage was merely 3 per cent. It has now increased to 86 per cent," he said.

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is overseeing the BJP's election strategy for the AMC, also predicted a major victory for the party. He claimed that the CPI(M) would struggle to secure an average of 1,000 votes in any ward, while the Congress was unlikely to cross 500 votes in any ward.

On the BJP's decision to deny a ticket to incumbent mayor Dipak Majumder, Nath said the party followed a 'one leader, one post' principle and had decided against fielding MLAs in the civic elections.

Describing Majumder's tenure positively, Nath said he had been the most successful mayor since the corporation's establishment and suggested that the party could consider him for a more important responsibility in the future.

Elections to Tripura's civic bodies, including the AMC, will be held on November 27, with counting scheduled for December 2.

