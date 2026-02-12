BJP confident of winning district council polls, focus will be development, upliftment of tribal: Tripura BJP GS

Tripura BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma on Thursday, February 12, expressed strong confidence ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, highlighting the party’s commitment to tribal welfare and regional development.



Speaking to the media, Debbarma said, “The elections in the TTAADC are slated to be held soon. From our side, we are working tirelessly, from the district council to the village councils, ensuring that the party’s organizational strength reaches every corner. We are confident that the BJP will secure strong results.”



He added, “Our primary aim is to empower the tribal communities and work for their welfare. Unfortunately, there are sections of society that feel threatened by our presence and are obstructing our work. Such actions, I believe, are counterproductive and only harm their own future. I urge everyone to respect the democratic process and allow us to work for the people.”



Debbarma further emphasized the party’s development-oriented approach: “Many have reservations about BJP entering the district council. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, our party is focused on ensuring welfare for all and driving the progress of Tripura. Our workers are active in the field, working together to bring development and opportunities to every community.”