BJP eyes return to power in Tripura district council, targets 2028 comeback

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said his party is prepared to form the government in the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and expressed confidence of returning to power there again in 2028.

Addressing a joining programme organised by the Mandai Mandal at Barmura, Saha said politics based on “deception or expediency” does not last, adding that people in tribal areas have begun to place their trust in development they see as “genuine, inclusive and sustainable”.

He claimed this confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party is growing across regions, and announced that 495 voters from 181 families joined the party during the event.

“Our government is steadfast in its commitment to the all-round development and empowerment of our tribal communities,” Saha said. “We remain devoted to fulfilling their legitimate aspirations with integrity, sincerity and accountability.”

Calling the BJP one of the strongest political forces in the country, Saha accused the opposition of “using Janajati people” and obstructing development work. “BJP will fulfil all the demands of the Janajati people and will solve all their problems,” he said, citing assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha said a “New Tripura” is taking shape, asserting that the party will form the government in the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council and return to power there in 2028.

He also criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist), alleging that its tenure was marked by widespread violence across the state.