The Tripura Congress has accused the BJP-led government of failing to address Agartala’s basic civic problems over the past five years, asserting that money power, muscle power and intimidation would not help the ruling party win the upcoming urban local body elections.

Senior Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Kumar Saha launched a scathing attack on the government, highlighting poor roads, unsafe drinking water, air pollution, rising civic taxes, mosquito menace and alleged corruption as key campaign issues.

Addressing the media, Roy Barman said the Congress would focus on problems directly affecting the everyday lives of residents. He urged people to check the Air Quality Index (AQI), alleging that Agartala residents were being exposed to polluted air and contaminated drinking water.

Describing the situation as alarming, he claimed that people were effectively consuming poison through the water they drink and the air they breathe.

Roy Barman said voters would judge the government based on their everyday experiences rather than political claims. He also warned the ruling party against assuming that elections could be won through money, muscle power, intimidation or coercion.

“Those who think they can win elections through money and muscle power are mistaken. The common people will resist such attempts, and their anger will be reflected in the ballot box,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saha announced that the Congress would file nominations in 50 of the 51 wards on Wednesday, with the remaining nomination scheduled to be submitted the following day due to documentation-related issues. He said the party was committed to contesting all 51 wards.

Saha alleged that the BJP government had failed to prepare and implement a comprehensive master plan for Agartala despite being in power for five years. He also accused the government of financial irregularities in the implementation of the Smart City project, claiming that residents had not received the expected benefits.

Raising concerns over unemployment and unfulfilled government promises, Saha said the Congress would seek public support by highlighting the ruling party's failures.

He also announced that relief from property tax and increased water charges would feature among the Congress's major electoral promises. The party would push for improved drinking water supply, better environmental management and stronger civic infrastructure, he said.

The Congress leaders maintained that civic amenities, accountability and relief from rising household expenses would be central to their campaign in the upcoming urban local body polls.