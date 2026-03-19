BJP fields its North Tripura district vice president for Dharmanagar by-election on April 9

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its North Tripura district vice president, Jahar Chakraborty, as the candidate for the Dharmanagar by-election, which is scheduled to be held on April 9.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of MLA and Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Jahar Chakraborty is the husband of BJP leader and former Chairperson of the Tripura State Commission for Women, Barnali Goswami, who hails from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Meanwhile, a special review meeting was held with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his team to prepare for the upcoming Dharmanagar by-election.

Following the meeting, officials visited the EVM strong room at Dharmanagar Government Girls’ Secondary School.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey, Additional CEO Usa Jan Mog, Police Observer S. Siteesh Bino, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G.S. Rao, North District Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Rai, District Magistrate (DM) Chandni Chandran, Returning Officer (RO) Debjani Chowdhury, along with other senior officials from the district and subdivision.

CEO Pandey stated that the Dharmanagar by-election is scheduled for April 9.

“We held an important review meeting to ensure the election is conducted smoothly. Our main goal is to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful voting process. Adequate security arrangements have been made at all polling booths. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the state police are working together to ensure voters can cast their votes without fear. We also discussed law-and-order arrangements in detail with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. Naka checking has been intensified, and border surveillance strengthened. With the cooperation of the people, we are confident of delivering a successful election,” he said.

