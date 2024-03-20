Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the ruling BJP in Tripura has formed a 74-member Lok Sabha Election Management Committee for the two parliamentary seats, including West and East (ST), in the state.

The committee was formed following a meeting of the election committee chaired by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Assam-Tripura General Secretary (Organization) Ravindra Raju, General Secretaries Amit Rakhshit, and Bipin Debbarma, among others.

“We have formed this committee to oversee the entire election process in both seats. A total of 74 members were selected, with 37 members for each seat. This decision was taken following a series of meetings, and we have also sent the letter to the central committee for permission. Here, all the members were assigned their designated posts, and they will be in charge of their respective roles," said a senior party leader.

The party has created two lists for the committee, each with 37 members.

According to the list, former minister and MLA Bhagaban Das have been appointed as the In-Charge for the Lok Sabha West Parliamentary Seat, followed by Papia Datta, Vice President of the party, who will serve as Lok Sabha Co-Incharge. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has been named the Convener of the committee, with MLA Abhishek Deb Roy appointed as Co-convener.

Meanwhile, for the East (ST) parliamentary seat, party’s General Secretary Amit Rakhshit has been appointed as the Lok Sabha In-charge, with Vice President Bimal Chakma serving as Co-in Charge. Minister Tinku Roy has been designated as the Lok Sabha Convener, with MLA Sambhu Lal Jamatia selected as Co-convener.