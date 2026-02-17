BJP gaining ground as tribal voters drift from Tipra Motha, says Tripura BJP leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strengthening its base in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as tribal voters increasingly move away from the Tipra Motha Party, party leaders claimed on February 17.



Tripura BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma said that residents of the TTAADC are dissatisfied with the current ruling party in the council and are joining the BJP in growing numbers.



His remarks came after 215 voters from 57 families in Unakoti district reportedly switched allegiance from Tipra Motha to the BJP.

“People living in parts of the TTAADC feel that the current leadership has failed to deliver on development. Especially women have expressed concerns. Recently, some women even showed a glass of water to Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishor Manikya Debbarma, questioning the quality of drinking water in their area,” Debbarma alleged.



He said the BJP’s expanding support reflects people’s aspirations for development and improved governance in tribal areas.

“Our outreach in the district council has demonstrated the increasing trust in BJP. Every party worker is working tirelessly under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. We are receiving massive support, and we are confident that BJP will form the government in the district council in 2026,” he said.



Debbarma further claimed that the Tipra Motha Party is apprehensive about the BJP’s growing influence in the TTAADC. “This is why they have reportedly targeted our party workers,” he alleged.