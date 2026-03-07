BJP gears up for district council poll, Tripura CM Manik Saha chairs strategy meeting

With the crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections looming, Chief Minister Manik Saha today, March 7 convened a high-powered meeting with BJP Janajati leaders on Saturday at the Pradesh BJP office, signaling that the party is leaving no stone unturned in its poll preparations.

CM Saha emphasized that the party is gearing up strategically for the elections.

“The TTAADC polls are approaching fast, and the Pradesh BJP has already initiated a systematic approach to ensure success,” he said, underlining the importance of consolidating tribal support.

The meeting brought together a formidable gathering of Janajati Morcha karyakartas, leaders, former and current MDCs, general secretaries, office bearers, and MLAs, a clear show of strength and unity.

“Our main agenda is to chart out the roadmap for the coming days and decide how we will contest these elections decisively,” CM Saha added.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Janajati Morcha president Parimal Debbarma, organisational secretary (Tripura and Assam) Ravindra Raju, general secretary Bipin Debbarma, Minister Bikash Debbarma, and several other senior leaders were present, highlighting the party’s focused push in tribal areas.

Political analysts suggest that the meeting is not just about electoral strategy but also about projecting a united front ahead of a competitive poll, signaling BJP’s intent to consolidate tribal votes and counter opposition influence in the council.

With TTAADC elections seen as a key battleground, BJP’s early mobilization of Janajati leaders could prove decisive in swaying the outcome, particularly in areas where local issues and tribal representation remain pivotal.