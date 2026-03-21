BJP gears up for TTAADC polls in Tripura, candidate list likely soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has intensified its preparations for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with the party expected to announce its list of candidates soon.

Party sources indicated that a series of internal meetings is underway to finalise electoral strategies and identify suitable candidates, with a focus on individuals who have strong grassroots connections and a clean public image.

The TTAADC elections are being seen as politically significant, with Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier stating that the party aims to contest all seats and strengthen its presence in the tribal belt.

Meanwhile, the alliance between the BJP and the Tipra Motha Party, which currently governs the council, appears uncertain as both parties step up independent efforts to consolidate their support bases.

In a related development, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and National Secretary Vinod Sonkar, who are on a visit to the state, held a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala. The Chief Minister described the interaction as “meaningful and productive,” focusing on organisational matters and development initiatives.

The central leaders also held discussions with state leaders at the State Guest House, attended by Assembly Speaker Rampada Jamatia, ministers Tinku Roy and Kishor Barman, along with other party functionaries.

Another key meeting is scheduled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Awaas, where discussions are expected to focus on poll strategy and candidate selection ahead of the elections slated for April 12.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 9,62,697 voters are eligible to participate across 28 constituencies, with polling to be held at 1,257 stations. The counting of votes will take place on April 17.