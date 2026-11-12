Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 12 expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, claiming that the party was receiving spontaneous and encouraging responses from people across the state.

As part of the BJP’s campaign, Saha conducted a door-to-door outreach programme in Shantipara, Agartala, seeking support for party candidate Ratna Datta. He visited Booth Nos. 16 and 17, which fall under his responsibility as a booth guardian.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the party had drawn up a campaign schedule for him covering different parts of Tripura. While door-to-door campaigning might not be possible in every area, he would visit various locations as assigned by the party, he added.

“I am witnessing spontaneous responses from people everywhere. I saw it yesterday, and I am seeing it today as well. There is a positive response among the people because we have undertaken extensive development work and continue to work for their welfare throughout the day,” Saha said.

Acknowledging that the government might not have met every public expectation, he maintained that its development efforts were visible on the ground.

Highlighting key civic issues in urban areas, Saha pointed to improvements in drinking water supply, roads and electricity, as well as the restoration and maintenance of ponds and lakes. He said the government was working transparently and trying to address civic problems that had remained neglected for years.

Referring to Agartala, the Chief Minister said the city had witnessed significant development across all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation compared to previous years.

He asserted that the BJP would continue its development agenda and expressed confidence that the party would receive strong public support in the upcoming ULB elections.