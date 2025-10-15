“BJP knows they will not win a single seat”: Pradyot on delay in village committee elections

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on October 15, accused the ruling BJP government of deliberately delaying village committee (VC) elections, claiming the party would not win a single seat if polls were held.

Speaking at a public event, Pradyot said, “It has been nine years since they have held VC elections because the BJP knows they will not win a single seat.”

He criticised the state and central governments over land and funding issues, saying, “TTAADC has no power over land rights. The Central government has assured direct funding, but is not providing it. When we speak with the state government, they say if you join the BJP, you will get the fund. When Congress comes to power, they will say, ‘Why are you in a regional party? Join Congress and take the fund.’ The same goes for CPI(M). We first have to bow down before the national party; then we will get our funds.”

Pradyot also highlighted disparities in land rights across the Northeast. “Today in Meghalaya, Garos and Khasis have their own land, as in Mizoram and Nagaland. But in Tripura, the land has to be taken from the District Magistrate, who decides who will get how much land,” he said.

He criticised the implementation of the TNV Accord and said the Tiprasa Accord, signed two years ago, has not been properly executed. “Forest lands in TTAADC have to be given under the name of tribals, but they didn’t. They don’t want to give this power to tribals but to the District Magistrates. In the entire North East, except Tripura, land rights belong to the indigenous people, not the DM. I cannot accept this,” Pradyot said.

On education, he added, “I have demanded English education for our next generations so they will get good jobs in the future. But no, they can’t deserve this; only the children of BJP leaders can go to English medium schools. Those who work for the BJP will get all benefits; otherwise, not.”

Pradyot concluded by stressing the importance of tribal unity. “It has been two years since we signed the Tiprasa Accord. The fact is, they don’t like our unity. When the unity breaks and divides, they will take everything. I will not compromise with anyone,” he said.