Former Tripura chief minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb criticised West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee for deviating from her promise of protecting the people of the state before meeting the victims of the post-poll violence in Cooch Behar, on June 17.

According to media reports, a four-member BJP fact-finding team, including senior party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Deb, will meet the victims of the post-poll violence.

Speaking to reporters, the former Tripura CM informed that there has been widespread violence post elections in Bengal, particularly in seven districts despite CM Banerjee’s claims of safeguarding the state.

He said, "She had taken an oath that she would safeguard the state, but in seven districts there has been a lot of violence.”

Furthermore, Deb stated that around 400 BJP workers in the state are unable to go home, stressing that it is being impossible for them to visit their families even on the occasion of Eid.

The former Tripura CM asserted that he, along with other officials will pay a visit to the BJP party office in Cooch Behar aiming to communicate with victims of post-poll violence. He added that after the meet, a report will also be submitted to BJP leader JP Nadda on the matter, according to media reports.