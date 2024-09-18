Former West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has criticized the Trinamool Congress for its lack of control over the administration, leading to the deterioration of law and order in Bengal.

Ghosh, who has been made in charge of BJP’s membership drive in Tripura, made this statement upon his arrival in Agartala on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking with reporters at MBB Airport in Agartala, Ghosh said the Trinamool Congress has been in power for the last 13 years in Bengal, and although they won the election, they have no control over the administration.



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“Law and order has totally collapsed. More than 50,000 incidents, including rape, murder, and crimes against women and many things have occurred. But there is no justice, and criminals feel emboldened by this. The R G Kar incident has shaken the country. Junior doctors are leading this protest, and we stand with them. We are demanding strict action, justice, and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

On the BJP membership drive, Ghosh noted that it has been initiated across the country.

“In 2014, it was started, and the same happened in 2019. Now, in 2024, the drive is underway. We have set a target to enrol over 10 crore members. Booth-level workers across the country are working tirelessly to meet this goal. Central leaders have decided to assign senior leaders or former MPs to oversee 10 districts each. I have been assigned to oversee the membership drive in five districts of Tripura and to assist the leaders here. The drive began in August, and we have reached the grassroots level. It will continue until October,” he added.