Tripura Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha on Sunday, November 15 has expressed confidence that the people of Agartala are looking for a change and that a fair and peaceful election on November 27 could pave the way for a new municipal administration.

Saha alleged that people in Tripura have repeatedly been deprived of the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights since 2018.

Referring to the 2021 Agartala Municipal Corporation elections, he claimed that voters were unable to elect their representatives freely due to alleged violence, intimidation and the misuse of force, turning the electoral process into a farce.

He further criticised the outgoing municipal administration, alleging that the corporation had failed to fulfil its responsibilities towards citizens despite having access to substantial funds under the Smart City project.

According to him, corruption, lack of proper planning and misplaced development priorities have prevented residents from receiving the civic amenities they expected.

Saha said that during his door-to-door campaign, residents were repeatedly raising concerns over whether they would be allowed to vote freely this time and whether their democratic choice would be respected.

He alleged that intimidation of candidates, obstruction of opposition workers and attacks on political activists had already begun.

Calling upon citizens to protect their democratic rights, Saha urged people to participate actively in the November 27 civic polls.

Referring to Constitution Day on November 26, he said the occasion should inspire citizens to come forward and defend the democratic values and constitutional rights guaranteed to them.

He also referred to the nationwide 'Save Vote, Save Democracy' campaign, stating that young people and student organisations were increasingly coming forward to safeguard electoral rights.

Expressing optimism about the Congress party's prospects, Saha said the people of Agartala were eager for change.

He maintained that if the State Election Commission ensured a free, fair and peaceful election, the BJP-led Agartala Municipal Corporation might not return to power.