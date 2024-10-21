Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on October 21 announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership in the state has already surpassed 6 lakh and is on track to meet the target of 12 lakh.

Speaking during BJP’s membership drive in several areas of the 8 Town Baradowali assembly constituency on October 20, CM Saha said, “People have faith in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many are eager to join the party’s membership drive. So far, more than 6 lakh members have enrolled, out of the 12 lakh target for Tripura.”

Saha actively participated in the membership drive at booth no 16 and 17 of Ward No. 20 in his constituency.

He further said, “I came to my constituency today as part of the membership drive. I have visited various places, and everywhere I go, I see enthusiasm. People have faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. There is widespread eagerness to join the membership drive. Tripura has a target of 12 lakh members, and so far, over 6 lakh have registered online. Offline numbers are likely to be even higher, and we are confident that we will reach our target. In this constituency alone, we had a target of 20,000, and so far, over 12,000 have joined.”

The Tripura chief minister expressed confidence that the numbers would further increase by the end of the day.

“On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party family, I extend a warm welcome to all the new members,” he added.