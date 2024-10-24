The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enrolled over 11 lakh members in Tripura, marking a dramatic increase from last year's 6 lakh membership base.

"From grassroots workers to state-level leaders, everyone is actively engaged on the field to meet this goal," BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit told India Today NE.

The party has registered more than 7 lakh members through its online platform, while offline enrollments have reached approximately 4 lakh. This surge in membership follows the BJP's recent electoral victory in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has been personally involved in the month-long membership drive, working alongside party cadres across Tripura.

"There is strong faith in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as both the state and central governments are working for the welfare of the people," Rakshit said, pointing to the party's recent electoral success as evidence of public support.

The second phase of the membership drive is currently underway, with party officials expressing confidence in exceeding their target soon.