Ahead of the assembly election, one more of Tripura’s ruling BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura submitted his resignation to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, on September 23.

With this, Burba Mohan Tripura becomes the fourth BJP MLA in Tripura who in the recent past left the saffron party.

As per sources, Burba Mohan Tripura is likely to join Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma led- TIPRA Motha later this month.

Earlier, former Minister Sudip Roy Barman and MLAs Asish Kumar Saha had joined Congress while another MLA Asish Das joined Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, another MLA Biswaketu Debbarma from ruling BJP ally IPFT had also joined TIPRA Motha.

Just before the starting of the 12th Session of the 12th Tripura Legislative Assembly Burba Mohan Tripura, who was elected from the Karbook constituency, was accompanied by TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma and recently disqualified MLA Briswaketu Debbarma submitted his resignation to the Speaker in his office.