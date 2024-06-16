Incumbent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament in Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, slammed the Trinamool Congress for unleashing a reign of terror in West Bengal by launching unprovoked attacks on BJP workers and leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a four-member committee led by Member of Parliament (MP) and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to assess the alleged post-Lok Sabha poll violence in West Bengal and submit a detailed report to party president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Upon arrival at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Deb stated that West Bengal is the only state where massive violence has been reported since the 2021 elections.

"We will visit Kochbihar, North and South 24 Parganas, and other districts where post-poll violence has occurred. Bengal is the only state where BJP workers were brutally attacked and killed, and their homes were set on fire. This is completely unconstitutional. Similar incidents occurred after the 2021, 2019, and even the 2024 elections. No state should function in this manner," he said.