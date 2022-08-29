JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Monday lambasted the Congress regime in Tripura. The BJP national president viewed that the grand old party only promoted terrorism and infiltration while insurgence was at its peak here and bandhs, and blockades were the order of the day.

He also added that drug smuggling was a booming business here, corruption and caste tensions were created for political gains, and the BJP was gradually thriving in Tripura from darkness towards the good bright days.

Since the BJP government came to power under Biplab Deb and the leadership of PM Modi, all-round development has taken place as Tripura is one of the Astalaxmi states of the northeast region.

He claimed that huge investments and development is happening in various sectors like infrastructure, industrial, special economic zones, and organic farming, besides sports and adventure sports were promoted with a focus to turn tourism into a big sector for the creation of economy and employment opportunities.

According to the BJP national president, Tripura witnessed a frog-leap in national and international connectivity as soon as it shall be the Gateway to Southeast Asian countries with the full operation of the Maitri Setu bridge over river Feni, connecting Tripura with Bangladesh, the Indo-Bangla railway connectivity, and international flights from the new MBB airport, which was upgraded with modern infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 450 crores and recently inaugurated by PM Modi. Moreover, the number of national highways in the state has gone up to six from one under BJP.

He said that the BJP government here has emphasized women empowerment and so given 33 percent reservation in jobs along with seven times growth in the number of women SHG with buybacks market linkage facilities beside skill development and upgradation along with launching a new scheme CM Shramik Kalyan Yojana which gives an opportunity to talents of this state to prove their ability.

Nadda claimed due to the double engine government in Tripura What's to be understood is that the per capita income of people of the state has grown by 30 percent in the last four years time period and at present, the per capita income per annum per person has gone up to ₹1.30 lakh.

Sighting some indicators of progress the BJP top leader said that the 12600 crore budget of 2018 has now grown to 27,000 crores, SEZ is being set up, Tripura’s jackfruit, pineapples, lemon, and ginger are getting exported, and farmers are earning large amounts besides getting benefits of paddy procurement by the government at MSP.

He claimed that the state farmer's agricultural income has doubled from 6500 per month to 11000 per month, some 2.5 lakh have been beneficial of Kisan Samman Nidhi, 65,000 hectares area were covered under irrigation while some 1.30 MT paddy has been procured from local farmers against a payment of Rs. 243 under MSP.

Again on the development of the tribal section of people in Tripura, Nadda claimed that Rs 1300 crore of World Bank funding would be done for improving connectivity and developing livelihood along with starting a large number of Ekalavya residential schools, ownership of land to tea gardens landless labourers with ₹85 crore fund being spent on their education, health, and electricity.

He said, “If we talk of tribals, of all Indians as well as Janjatis, the first lady of the country is a tribal woman. This is a respect for Adivasi in the mainstream of society and was done for the first time in Independent India. "

The BJP chief also viewed that there has been a huge development in the health sector and instead of patients being referred outside at present even critical treatments and surgeries are taking place in the state.

He said that a national forensic science university campus at an investment of Rs. 200 crores is coming up in Tripura and these are achievements of the double engine government.

Nadda claimed under BJP in Tripura peace and development are walking hand-in-hand as after discussion the banned NLFT militants have surrendered with arms to return to normal life. The more than two-and-a-half decades old 37,000 migrant issues of Mizoram Bru people have been resolved peacefully and most important political violence, which was liquidations of political adversaries earlier, has totally stopped.

He said, “Today we are in government and can responsibly say political violence has totally stopped. Rape, dacoity, extortions, and abductions which were rampant earlier have drastically come down along with terrorist activities in Tripura and the state is now progressing in the mainstream. People are showing their faith in us, in urban local body elections we were victorious in 97.5 percent seats or 330 out of 334 seats besides winning all civic bodies.”

Expressing his confidence in the BJP returning to power here by winning two third of the total sixty constituencies in the coming assembly election Nadda said, “To take Tripura to newer heights under our mantra Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura, Ek Bharat Sresth Bharat the double engine government will keep working with double energy and I met state office bearers, MLAs and ministers, tribal MLAs and MDCs, alliance partner IPFT, core committee. We have discussed this in detail and I've contended that BJP will come back to power with full strength and work to provide peace and develop with a double-engine government. There is a bright future, no stone will be left to usher in development.”

BJP national president JP Nadda started his second day of the Tripura tour with a visit to Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur, 55 Km from Agartala.

On his way, he was given warm welcome at ten points as BJP supporters stood on the side of the national highway with flowers and party flags as a huge number of flags, festoons, and banners were decorated all across.

On his return, he interacted with the media during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the noon and during which he alleged that prior to the BJP-led government in Tripura it was CPIM led Left Front government that had exploited the youths and tribals of Tripura beside doing nothing for the development of women and in fact the darkness of 35 years of Left government is still visible here.