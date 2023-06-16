BJP National President JP Nadda received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha upon his arrival at MBB Airport on June 16.

The visit of the esteemed national leader marks a significant event as it coincides with the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarkable nine-year tenure.

During his two-day visit to Tripura, Nadda, renowned for his exceptional organizational skills, has planned an array of engaging activities that are set to captivate the public.

On June 17, the much-anticipated 'Sampark Se Samarthan' program, aimed at fostering communication and garnering support for the transformative initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will take place in Agartala. The event serves as a platform for citizens to express their gratitude towards the Prime Minister's relentless efforts in driving the nation forward over the past nine years.

Adding to the excitement, JP Nadda will showcase his inspiring oratory skills as he will address a grand rally at the prestigious Santirbazar HS School Ground. The rally will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to show their appreciation for the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity.

The event will be attended by esteemed dignitaries including Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, BJP state general secretary Papia Datta, and other prominent leaders.