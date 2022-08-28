With six months left for the assembly election of Tripura, BJP national president J P Nadda arrived here Sunday on a two-day visit to Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, BJP party state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, central in-charge Vinod Sonkar, and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed him as he came out of the chartered flight at the MBB airport.

The visit of Nadda, only a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is vital as Tripura goes to two elections - village council and assembly in the next six months.

After his arrival, Nadda along with the entire BJP team went to the VIP lounge in the airport where they watched 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi’s address to the nation.

At the arrival gate, a large number of party supporters welcomed Nadda by spraying floral petals on him as the Bengali drum was played to fill the atmosphere with a Durga Puja ambiance.

Later in the day, he has a series of meeting with Ministers, MLAs, alliance partner IPFT, and office bearers of the party.

The meetings are likely to continue till late in the evening.

On Monday the BJP national president shall address a public rally at Khumwlung, in TTAADC headquarters and which is considered significant as the BJP wants to give a strong message that they are serious with the tribal section of people of the state and who are 31 percent of the state’s population.