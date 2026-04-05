BJP promises to rename Tripura's TTAADC as ‘Territorial Council’ in 29-point poll manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has proposed renaming the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as the “Tripura Territorial Council” as part of its 29-point manifesto released ahead of the district council elections.

The party’s Sankalp Patra was unveiled at Khumulwng by Manik Saha, who expressed confidence that the BJP is set to form the council government for the first time.

Positioning development as its central agenda, the BJP outlined structural reforms along with promises to promote Kokborok and other tribal languages, improve infrastructure, strengthen rural connectivity, and enhance welfare delivery in ADC areas.

Saha said the manifesto reflects ground realities and aims to accelerate development in tribal regions, which he noted have remained underdeveloped for years. He also highlighted the role of the “double-engine government” model under Narendra Modi in boosting funding and implementation of key schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Chief Minister further pointed to rehabilitation efforts for Bru communities and development initiatives in remote areas such as Jampui Hills as examples of the government’s commitment to tribal welfare.

Condemning incidents of poll-related violence, Saha said the BJP believes in peaceful democratic processes and remains committed to maintaining stability.

Senior party leaders, including state president Rajib Bhattacharya and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, were present at the manifesto launch event.