BJP promises transformative development, greater autonomy for tribal areas in Tripura: State BJP GS

In a major outreach effort under the Damcherra-Kachucherra constituency of Tripura, BJP State General Secretary and candidate Bipin Debbarma outlined a bold vision for addressing long-standing infrastructure and governance challenges, while pledging to elevate the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) into a more empowered Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC).

Addressing a vibrant meeting, Debbarma criticized the inertia of past local leadership, asserting that elected representatives had “spent barely five minutes with the people in the last five years.”

In contrast, he promised that a BJP-led council would tackle key road and water issues decisively, aiming for tangible results within two years.

Highlighting the party’s commitment to welfare, Debbarma reaffirmed that schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) would finally reach the TTAADC areas, previously overlooked under the Left regime.

He further assured that eligible beneficiaries from previous programs would be re-evaluated and supported anew, alongside expanded access to LPG connections and other essential services.

On administrative reforms, Debbarma outlined a roadmap to transform the current TTAADC into the Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC), modeled after the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), with greater decision-making powers and safeguards for land, forest, and tribal rights under the proposed 125th Amendment Bill.

“With the BJP in power both at the Centre and in the state, we are committed to delivering results for every citizen,” he said.

The BJP leader also announced that the party’s 29-point manifesto, detailing key initiatives for development, welfare, and governance, would reach every household in the constituency.

During the event, five local voters from two families formally aligned with the BJP, signaling growing support in the region.