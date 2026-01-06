BJP set to win in all the 28 seats of District Council: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 6, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win all 28 seats in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, claiming that the party has been steadily strengthening its support base among the tribal population.

Dr Saha made the remarks while welcoming 2,499 voters from 755 families who joined the BJP at Chawmanu in Dhalai district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the BJP was committed to establishing “healthy politics” in Tripura and accused opposition parties of attempting to create divisions and unrest. “There was a time when extremist organisations were formed to suppress the voice of the people and to do politics. By creating tension and violence in this way, one of the largest national parties in the world, the Bharatiya Janata Party, cannot be suppressed,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the CPI(M), Dr Saha alleged that the party continued to use various means to create divisions among jaati and janajati (communities). He further claimed that regional parties in the state were gradually losing political ground.

“Some try to stop the BJP by holding protests on various demands, while others attempt to sabotage our activities by creating roadblocks or other disruptions. But the more they hit us, the more we will hit them, according to the law. This kind of politics will not continue in Tripura,” the Chief Minister said.

Dr Saha asserted that regional parties could not weaken the BJP through tension, violence or intimidation. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is not only strong in the country but also globally. With today’s joining, it has been proved how the BJP is gaining strength in the district council areas,” he said.

Pointing to the turnout at the Chawmanu programme, Dr Saha said the enthusiasm of the people reflected growing support for the party. “The people’s participation in this meeting proves that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 28 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC,” he added.

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections are expected to be held later this year.