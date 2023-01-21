Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on january 21 informed that the candidate selection procedure is underway and would declare the names of the candidates on or before 30th January, 2023.

During a door-to-door campaign in 8 Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency, CM Dr. Manik Saha said soon after the candidate selection process is completed, the party would forward the list to the parliamentary board.

“There are so many procedures to be followed when it comes to selection of candidates. We will declare the candidate list before 30 January”, he said.

Speaking on alliance with other political parties, the Chief Minister said that the doors of BJP is always open for alliance. He informed that IPFT is still BJP’s alliance and will contest the upcoming election together.

“In the coming two days something new may happen. But BJP alone is enough so we are not tensed with the alliance. We are still powerful all alone”, said Saha.

Dr Saha also said he is surprised to see the unholy alliance between CPIM and Congress.“In politics, anything can happen. CPIM and Congress has proved this true with their allaince”, he said.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister claimed that during door to door campaign, he is receiving huge response and people are ready to bring BJP back in power.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to forward the country ahead. He is also working to make each and every state a prosperous state with beneficiary schemes. The people of our state are also happy.

Tripura government is also working in every aspect starting from road ways, railways, air ways and etc. We are following the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development.

During door to door campaign, we are receiving huge responses as people are supporting us since they want BJP government again”, he said.