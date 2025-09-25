BJP strength boosted as key Tipra Motha leader, supporters join party

Ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, the BJP received a major boost as 920 voters, including a key Tipra Motha leader, joined the party in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Dr. Saha called the day “historic” and urged people to make the right decision at the right time. “We have seen how Janajati people were used in the name of politics. It is our responsibility to make them smile,” he said, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the welfare and development of the tribal community.

Highlighting the importance of TTAADC in Tripura’s overall growth, Dr. Saha said, “Without the development of the TTAADC, the development of Tripura is not possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with firm determination for the overall development of Janajati brothers and sisters.”

Among those joining the BJP was Paritosh Debbarma, ex-Zonal Chairman of Tipra Motha, founder member, and Dhalai district in-charge of the Youth Tipra Federation. Dr. Saha said Debbarma’s decision reflects his belief that sustainable development for the state and nation is possible only with a national party.

“The number of people joining is massive. This government has been working for the development of Janajati people, and we must ensure they receive everything they deserve. Seven Janajati people have been awarded the Padma Shri award. This is not for votes, but we know how to give respect to others,” he added.

The move is expected to strengthen the BJP’s position ahead of the TTAADC elections, signaling a shift in local political dynamics.