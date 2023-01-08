The election for 60 seat assembly in Tripura is expected to be held in February second week and for this, all the parties have begun their preparation starting from selecting candidates, campaigning and others.

Sources from BJP have confirmed that soon the party will sit in New Delhi or in Guwahati to finalize the candidate list and for which three teams of BJP has already arrived in the state to conduct a survey on BJP’s MLA to check about their performance and popularity.

“So far no meeting held on selection of candidates for our party. But three teams of BJP including one from central BJP, one team of BJP national president JP Nadda and another team of BJP northeast coordinator Sambir Patra has arrived. They are visiting all the assembly of the state and taking review and responses from people, ground level leaders about the ruling BJP MLAs and about their performances”, the source said.

He further claimed that the team have especially arrived here to assess the ground situation of the ruling MLAs and as well as they will visit the other assemblies where CPI(M) and Congress MLAs are there.

“After the assessment report they will submit it to the central BJP or to some other leaders. And based on that report a meeting would be held to finalize the name who will continue or not”, the source from BJP informed.

If sources are to be believed, the BJP would introduce new faces this time and will not provide tickets to some first-time MLAs and MLAs who completed 75 years of age.

“Some new and vibrant people will be getting tickets this time. But this all depends of the central leadership”, the source added.

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