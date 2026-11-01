The BJP and its ally Tipra Motha Party have agreed to contest the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Tripura together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on November 1.

The announcement followed a meeting between leaders of the BJP and Tipra Motha Party at the State Guest House, where discussions were held on joint participation in the civic elections.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Nath and attended by BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma. Representing Tipra Motha were MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma, and MDC and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nath said the discussions aimed to ensure that all NDA allies could participate in the elections together. He said Tipra Motha leaders had earlier expressed their willingness to contest the ULB polls as part of the alliance, referring to the joint participation of NDA partners in the TTAADC Village Committee elections.

“During the previous meeting, they had expressed their desire to contest the upcoming elections together, as we had fought the ADC Village Committee elections unitedly under the NDA. We discussed their proposal at the party level, and it was decided that we would sit together and discuss the matter,” Nath said.

Describing Sunday's meeting as constructive and fruitful, the minister said both sides had discussed the proposals put forward by Tipra Motha.

“An important decision has been taken that we will fight the elections unitedly. We will contest the upcoming Urban Local Body elections under the NDA alliance,” he said.

However, Nath clarified that the specific proposals submitted by Tipra Motha would be considered further at the party level. He said the BJP would deliberate on them and take a final decision by the night of October 31.

The meeting comes ahead of the November 27 ULB elections in Tripura. The outcome of the further discussions is expected to clarify the terms of cooperation between the BJP and Tipra Motha in the upcoming civic polls.