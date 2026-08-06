'BJP-Tipra Motha alliance exists since 2023, bring it out in the open': Tripura LoP

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on August 6 alleged that the BJP and its ally Tipra Motha have been in a political understanding since the 2023 Assembly elections and urged both parties to acknowledge the alliance publicly.

His remarks came amid speculation over a possible BJP-Tipra Motha alliance for the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing reporters, Chaudhury claimed that the two parties have maintained an alliance behind the scenes while attempting to project political differences in public.

“BJP and Tipra Motha have been together since 2023. Sometimes their alliance comes out in the open, while at other times they try to hide it. To cover up their failures in fulfilling people’s demands, they attack each other’s workers, burn party offices and level allegations against one another. But their alliance continues,” he alleged.

Chaudhury said a formal alliance and seat-sharing arrangement for the Village Committee elections would not be a new development, as the two parties had already been working together politically.

“If they officially come together and contest the Village Committee elections jointly, it could benefit the people of the ADC areas, including both tribal and non-tribal communities. However, there is nothing new in this. These activities are only a gimmick to mislead the people,” he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the two parties, the CPI(M) leader alleged that while they publicly criticise each other, they continue to maintain cordial relations behind the scenes.

“In the morning, they attack each other's workers; in the evening, they sit together and have tea,” he said.

Chaudhury maintained that if the BJP and Tipra Motha genuinely intended to work together, they should do so transparently instead of keeping the alliance hidden.

“We want their alliance to come out clearly before everyone. Let the people know the reality and decide accordingly,” he said.

His remarks come ahead of the TTAADC Village Committee elections, where political parties are expected to intensify campaigning and alliance negotiations in the tribal council areas.