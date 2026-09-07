BJP, Tipra Motha finalise seat-sharing for VC Polls, to contest together as NDA partners; final announcement today

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner Tipra Motha Party (TMP) have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections in Tripura and decided to contest the polls together as partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The village Committee elections is scheduled to take place in September 28 in over 4000 seats.

The meeting which started at 7 pm on Sunday evening, at a city hotel, concluded at 3 Am on Monday.

After the meeting senior BJP leader and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath who chaired the meeting said the two parties had successfully completed discussions on seat sharing ahead of the September 28 VC elections.

“Everyone is aware that the Village Committee elections will be held on September 28. The leadership of the BJP and Tipra Motha went to Delhi, where the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Maharaj Pradyot held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the NDA alliance and contesting the elections together,” Nath said.

He pointed out that with nearly 4,597 VC seats to be contested, it was not possible to finalise everything in a single meeting. However, he said, leaders of both parties had held detailed discussions and completed the seat-sharing exercise.

“From today, we will start filing nominations. Both parties have their senior leaders involved in the process, and you will get all the details later today. The seat sharing has been done beautifully,” Nath said.

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma endorsed Nath’s statement, saying the discussions between the two parties had been conducted properly and that the seat-sharing arrangement had already been finalised.

Transport Minister and cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said the leadership of the BJP and Tipra Motha held an extensive meeting and reached a unanimous decision to jointly contest the ensuing VC elections.

“The leadership of both parties held a long meeting and arrived at the decision that BJP and Tipra Motha will fight the upcoming VC elections together as partners of the NDA. The meeting was held in a very positive atmosphere, and the decision was taken unanimously,” Chowdhury said.

He added that the detailed seat-sharing arrangement would be formally announced by the leadership later in the day.