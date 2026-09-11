BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT alliance will win Tripura VC polls, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 11 expressed confidence that the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT alliance will emerge victorious in the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The elections are scheduled to be held on September 28 across 587 Village Committees, covering 2,634 constituencies and 4,597 seats.

The nomination process began on September 1, with September 8 being the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny was held on September 9, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 11.

Saha said discussions on seat-sharing had been held at both the state and grassroots levels and that the three parties had decided to contest the VC elections together as NDA alliance partners.

“We have held alliance talks. The alliance partners also held talks in Delhi. BJP never leaves its alliance partners. But this time, for the Village Committee elections, talks were held for the alliance and we have decided that the NDA alliance, which is BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT, together will contest the VC polls,” Saha said.

He said a committee had been formed to finalise seat-sharing arrangements and discussions were continuing. Meetings were also held as recently as Wednesday night, he added.

The chief minister said the exact number of seats being contested by each alliance partner would become clear after the withdrawal process ends on Thursday.

“This is not a matter of worry,” Saha said, maintaining that the alliance was well placed ahead of the elections.

Saha said the alliance partners had also maintained a “peaceful and beautiful environment” during the discussions over seat-sharing.

“A committee from both sides was formed and meetings were held on seat sharing, and this time the NDA alliance will win the Village Committee elections,” he said.

On joint campaigning, Saha said there was no issue with the alliance partners campaigning together, although the final decision would be taken by the committee overseeing the seat-sharing arrangement.

“There is also no issue in holding joint campaigning, but the committee will take the final call,” he added.

The Village Committee elections are being closely watched as a key local-level contest in the tribal areas of Tripura, with the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT seeking to coordinate their electoral strategies under the NDA banner.

