BJP, Tipra Motha to discuss seat-sharing for Tripura village committee polls

The ruling BJP and its ally Tipra Motha Party are set to hold talks on Sunday evening, September 6 to finalise seat-sharing arrangements for Tripura’s upcoming Village Committee elections, scheduled for September 28.

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who returned to Agartala from Delhi, said discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been “fruitful” and expressed hope that the Centre would soon begin implementing the Tripartite Agreement signed to address the concerns of indigenous communities.

Debbarma said land rights were among the key issues discussed during his meeting with Shah. He said a delegation from the Centre was expected to visit Tripura and meet Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, along with other members of the community.

“I spoke to the royal scion, and he has confirmed this. We are hopeful that implementation of the Tripartite Agreement will begin this month, particularly on land rights, which require amendments,” Debbarma said.

On the alliance’s strategy for the Village Committee elections, Debbarma said representatives of both parties would meet on Sunday evening to work out the seat-sharing formula.

The Tipra Motha delegation will include Debbarma, Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma, Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma and former MDC Purna Chandra Debbarma. Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other BJP leaders are expected to represent the BJP.

“We will assess where the BJP has influence and Tipra Motha does not, and vice versa. Seats will be distributed accordingly,” Debbarma said.

The MLA also said there was still time to withdraw nomination papers submitted by Tipra Motha candidates. He indicated that the party was open to adjustments as alliance talks progressed.

“We do not want to hurt anyone or anyone’s sentiments. We are hopeful that our demands will be fulfilled soon,” he said.