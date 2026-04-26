BJP to boycott TTAADC oath taking ceremony tomorrow amid illegal recruitment, corruption allegations

The ruling BJP has decided to boycott the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of the District Council, which will take place tomorrow, April 27 at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The elections for the 28 seats of TTAADC were held on April 12, and the results were declared on April 17. The Tipra Motha Party won 24 seats, while the BJP secured 4 seats.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM in Khumulwng where the Law Secretary will administer the oath of office.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP former Member of Parliament Rebati Tripura said that in 2021, Tipra Motha formed the administration in TTAADC in the name of transparency and this time as well, tribal people voted them to power with high hopes.

“Tomorrow is the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of the District Council. However, we have come to know about the illegal recruitment of 120 candidates. Tipra Motha had promised to maintain transparency and follow all rules and regulations, but this recruitment took place during the TTAADC election process. Some of those candidates have already joined. No advertisement was issued, and proper procedures were not followed. We also want the youth to get jobs, but rules and regulations must be maintained,” he said.

He further alleged that the Tipra Motha Party administration carried out these recruitments without informing the public.

“This is illegal. They do not conduct audits as well. After winning the election, they unleashed massive violence. What kind of politics is this? Under these circumstances, we have decided that our party candidates will boycott tomorrow’s oath-taking ceremony. A decision on when they will take the oath will be made later,” he added.