BJP to cross 200 seats in Bengal, TMC’s fear politics won’t work anymore: Tripura Minister

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury today stated that the Trinamool Congress cannot suppress the people of Bengal by creating an atmosphere of fear, as reflected in the first phase of polling and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win the election with over 200 seats.

Minister Chowdhury made these remarks while speaking to the media in Bhabanipur, West Bengal. He noted that the first phase of elections has been completed, and the second phase is scheduled for April 29.

“We are confident that, for the first time, BJP will form the government with over 200 seats. This will create history. In its early days, the Trinamool Congress stood for ‘Maa, Mati, Manush,’ but gradually it has turned into a government of corruption and ‘cut money.’ They know how to exploit a section of people,” said the Minister.

He further alleged that the Trinamool Congress is conspiring to suppress the voices of Hindus.



“Because of these actions, people are now turning against this government and party. I believe that Bengal showed the path to India during Independence, and it will do so again in the coming days. When the results are declared on May 4, BJP will form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J. P. Nadda. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose the election. Today, in a gathering held in her area, not a single household was left unrepresented everyone came out in support of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Each and every person expressed their support. Trinamool Congress cannot suppress the people by creating an atmosphere of fear, as seen in the first phase of polling,” he added.