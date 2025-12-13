BJP to win all the 28 seats in Tripura district council polls next year: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday, December 13 said that BJP will all the 28 seats in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) which is slated to be held on 2026.





“If we want to strengthen the state and if we want to strengthen the country, we have to trust the Bharatiya Janata Party. When the bell rings for the TTAADC elections, a bigger band and a bigger meeting than today will be held in Khumulwng after the TAADC elections as we will won all the 28 seats. We will show what we can do for the people. People are now understanding these things,” said CM Saha.



Today, CM Saha welcomed a total of 5,050 voters from 1,706 families into the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said that when the Chief Minister goes to attend a meeting somewhere, markets are closed, doors are locked, threats are issued and abuses are hurled.



“The same thing is also faced by the BJP State President. But this will not continue. I have been saying repeatedly that wherever attacks are made, the Bharatiya Janata Party will become stronger. No one can stop it. We always remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We work the way he says and the way he shows the path. He spoke about New India during Operation Sindoor. In the same way, we will also build a New Tripura in the future,” said CM Saha.





“The Bharatiya Janata Party is not a party of goons. The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that works for the people,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also said that the present government is working with the objective of development.