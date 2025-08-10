BJP tribal leaders from Tripura head to Delhi amid state party presidency impasse

A delegation of tribal leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has left for New Delhi to meet the party’s central leadership over pressing organisational and development issues. The visit gains significance amid a continuing deadlock over the election of the state party president.

The delegation is led by Janajati Morcha state president Parimal Debbarma and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, accompanied by BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma. The move comes shortly after the Janajati Morcha abruptly canceled a major event planned to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, raising questions over internal coordination.

Although the BJP has completed its organisational elections from the booth to the district level, the key position of state president remains vacant, prolonging uncertainty within the party’s state unit.

Former MP Rebati Tripura said the delegation would focus discussions on strengthening party structures and advancing development initiatives for the state’s indigenous communities. “Our emphasis will be on ensuring that the benefits of development schemes reach tribal populations effectively,” he noted.

While leaders have refrained from disclosing the reasons behind the Morcha’s event cancellation, the visit is seen as an effort to resolve leadership issues and align organisational priorities ahead of crucial political milestones in the state.