BJP Tripura holds organisational workshop ahead of Guru Ravidas 650th birth anniversary celebrations
BJP Tripura held an organisational workshop as part of its Guru Ravidas birth anniversary campaign. The exercise set the roadmap for programmes centred on equality, harmony and social justice.
- The campaign honours Guru Ravidas Maharaj, saint and social reformer
- His teachings opposed untouchability and promoted equality, brotherhood, and justice
- Programmes are being organised under the banner of Sampriti Sankalp Abhiyan
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura Pradesh has launched a series of programmes under the 'Sampriti Sankalp Abhiyan' to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of revered saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas Maharaj.
Guru Ravidas is remembered for his lifelong struggle against untouchability and social discrimination, while advocating the ideals of equality, humanity, brotherhood, and social justice. His teachings continue to inspire people to work towards unity, harmony, and an inclusive society.
As part of the preparations for the commemorative campaign, an important organisational workshop was held at the BJP Tripura state headquarters on July 25.
The workshop focused on organisational readiness and the successful implementation of the various programmes planned under the campaign. Party leaders and functionaries participated in the meeting to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming events.
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