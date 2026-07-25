BJP Tripura holds organisational workshop ahead of Guru Ravidas 650th birth anniversary celebrations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura Pradesh has launched a series of programmes under the 'Sampriti Sankalp Abhiyan' to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of revered saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas Maharaj.

Guru Ravidas is remembered for his lifelong struggle against untouchability and social discrimination, while advocating the ideals of equality, humanity, brotherhood, and social justice. His teachings continue to inspire people to work towards unity, harmony, and an inclusive society.

As part of the preparations for the commemorative campaign, an important organisational workshop was held at the BJP Tripura state headquarters on July 25.

The workshop focused on organisational readiness and the successful implementation of the various programmes planned under the campaign. Party leaders and functionaries participated in the meeting to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming events.