BJP Tripura revamps state unit, appoints new office-bearers; Arindam Deb to head Yuva Morcha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on July 21 announced a major organisational reshuffle, unveiling a new state committee with a mix of senior leaders and fresh faces to strengthen the party's organisational structure ahead of future political engagements.

The new appointments were approved by the BJP's national leadership, including National President, following consultations with senior party functionaries. The order, issued by Tripura BJP president and MLA Abhishek Debroy, has been communicated to National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, state in-charge Dr Rajdeep Roy and State General Secretary (Organisation) G.R. Raju.

As part of the overhaul, the BJP also reconstituted the leadership of its frontal organisations. Arindam Deb has been appointed as the new president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, while Mousumi Das will lead the Mahila Morcha.

Abhijit Debbarma has been named president of the ST Morcha, Bapi Das will head the SC Morcha, Sukanta Ghosh has been appointed OBC Morcha president, Pradip Baran Roy will lead the Kisan Morcha, and Billal Mia has been entrusted with the Minority Morcha.

The party has appointed six vice-presidents to the state unit—Tapas Bhattacharya, Amit Rakshit, Ratan Ghosh, Uttara Debbarma, Tapas Majumder and Ajanta Bhattacharjee.

MLA Bhagaban Ch. Das, Bipin Debbarma and Chandan Debnath have been named General Secretaries, while Bhumika Nanda Reang, Kamal Dey, Nabadal Banik, Mimi Majumder, Malina Debnath and Rathindra Jamatia have been appointed as Secretaries.

Nagadhiraj Datta has been appointed Treasurer, M.K. Nath will serve as Joint Treasurer, and Mihir Sarkar has been named Office Secretary.

According to the party, the reconstituted committee seeks to strengthen the BJP's organisational base across Tripura by combining experienced leadership with emerging faces. The appointments take immediate effect.