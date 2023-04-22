Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, announced on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is determined to present "two lotuses" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

This statement was made during a meeting of the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (Booth empowerment campaign) chaired by the Chief Minister, along with BJP national secretary Dr. Asha Lakra, former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, former deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP Tripura unit president Rajib Bhattacharya, and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, among others.

Taking to Facebook, Chief Minister Dr. Saha wrote, "Today on this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Bhagwan Parashuram Jayanti, in the dignified presence of Dr. Asha Lakra Ji, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, I have addressed a one-day workshop focusing on Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections."

He further added, "In the coming Lok Sabha elections, we are determined to present two lotuses from Tripura to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji by strengthening the organization up to the booth level."

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that all party executives will play a stronger role in focusing on organizational work to achieve this goal. The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other BJP leaders from booth levels.