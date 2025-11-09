BJP using 150 years of Vande Mataram as political weapons to hide governance failures: Tripura Congress Chief

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on Sunday, November 9 claimed that, to divert public attention from the growing protests against the BJP, the party in power has launched the celebration of 150 years of Vande Mataram as a political weapon.

Saha said this after attending an organizational meeting at the Pradesh Congress Bhawan this afternoon.

He alleged that the BJP is following the path of the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS.



“They (RSS) were nowhere during the freedom struggle. They never participated in the fight for independence but instead helped the British. They have disrespected the people who made supreme sacrifices for the country’s freedom. By insulting leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, they are dishonoring the spirit of the freedom movement. We strongly protest and condemn such acts. We believe that the contribution of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to literature played a significant role in inspiring the freedom struggle. In various programs of our party, we always show respect for such contributions,” he said.

Saha further stated that since the formation of the BJP government, unemployment has risen, the country’s economy has collapsed, and people are in distress.

“People are now turning against the BJP. The BJP used the Election Commission to win elections by manipulating the voter lists. Suddenly, they have started celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. There is nothing new to learn about the dignity and respect for Vande Mataram — everyone already values it. But they are using it as a weapon of division. It is clear that the BJP is playing politics of division. Our leaders and people are now on the streets protesting against this government, against electoral manipulation, and to protect democratic and constitutional rights. To divert attention from such protests, the BJP is using the 150 years of Vande Mataram celebration as a distraction. We strongly condemn it,” Saha said.

Speaking about the meeting, PCC Chief Saha said it was a routine organizational meeting with party leaders.

“By December 31, we have to complete the formation of our organization, especially the booth committees. I am hopeful that our leaders will work sincerely to strengthen the organization,” he added.