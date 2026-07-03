BJP using SIR to stay in power indefinitely, alleges former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on July 2 alleged that the BJP is using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to prepare a voter list of its choice in an attempt to remain in power indefinitely.

Addressing a public programme at Chailengta in Dhalai district, Sarkar claimed that the ruling party's primary objective is to disenfranchise Muslims, labourers and economically weaker sections whom it believes may vote against it.

He alleged that similar attempts had been witnessed in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, where, according to him, valid voters were being targeted through the SIR process.

"The BJP wants to remove genuine voters whom it suspects will vote against the saffron party. Their prime target is Muslims, labourers and the poor," Sarkar claimed.

The former chief minister further accused the BJP of attempting to establish a "fascist rule" by depriving people of their voting rights.

Claiming that a similar exercise was underway in Tripura, Sarkar alleged that the BJP was conspiring to disenfranchise genuine electors identified as being on its "doubtful list."

"If voting rights are taken away, democracy will collapse. That is what the BJP is planning," he said.

Sarkar also claimed that the BJP would have lost the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections had the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) not allegedly extended covert support to the saffron party.

He further criticised the RSS and VHP, accusing them of attempting to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims after the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018.

Calling on the people to unite against the ruling party, Sarkar urged citizens to launch protests and agitations against what he described as the BJP government's anti-people policies, alleging that the state continues to grapple with unemployment, law and order issues, and corruption.