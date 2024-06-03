Former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, stated on Monday that the BJP will secure the highest number of seats in Odisha and will form the government in the state, as there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deb, who is also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and has contested from the West Tripura Parliamentary Seat for the Lok Sabha, arrived in Agartala this afternoon.

He said, “People are already aware that in this country there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is necessary for the country.”

When asked about the results in Odisha, where Deb was assigned to work on behalf of the party, he told reporters, “The party has assigned me to look after Odisha for the election, and I have worked hard. In Odisha, BJP will form the government and will secure the highest number of seats. Not below 17 seats. For 25 years, a single party has been in power in Odisha.”

Deb claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state has failed to develop.

“I have seen a sense of resentment among the people of Odisha due to the lack of development. However, there is also a growing positivity towards PM Modi among all sections of people. I am confident that the BJP will come to power with a majority,” he added.