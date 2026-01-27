BJP will sweep TTAADC polls, lotus to bloom across council: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 27, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a sweeping victory in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, asserting that the party’s lotus symbol would “bloom across the Council”.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while welcoming 352 voters from 110 families who joined the BJP at Jolaibari in South Tripura district.

“Wherever I go, I see overwhelming affection and support for the BJP. A large number of people are joining the party. Today alone, around 110 families have joined us. This clearly reflects what will happen in the upcoming TTAADC elections,” Dr. Saha said.

Noting that the TTAADC has 28 seats, the Chief Minister said he believes the BJP will secure all of them. He attributed the growing support to the party’s governance model and leadership at the Centre.

“People are listening, understanding and closely observing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through our work. They are watching governance in action,” he added.

Dr. Saha said the BJP understands the aspirations of the people, who, according to him, seek peace, security and transparent governance. He claimed that the party has delivered on these fronts in Tripura and in several other states across the country.

He further said that the increasing public support reflects people’s desire for stability, protection and development, which they associate with the BJP’s policies and leadership.