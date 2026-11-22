Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, November 22 said that the BJP believes only in work and development throughout the year, while the Congress and CPIM come to the people only during elections.

“The CPIM asks where the development carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party is. They say, ‘Where is the development? I cannot see any development.’ They often ask this question. I have said everywhere that many people are old enough to develop cataracts. I said that if they have cataracts, they should get them treated so that they can see better,” he said.

CM Saha said that there are 51 wards across the Agartala Municipal Corporation, and wherever he goes to work, he comes across various problems, which must be acknowledged. However, almost all the corporators have done an excellent job, and the Mayor has carried out extensive development work.

He said that the development Agartala has witnessed is beyond words.

“When people come from outside, they say that Tripura has become so good and that it is unbelievable how beautiful it has become. They could never have imagined it would become so beautiful. The work our government has undertaken during the five-year tenure of the Corporation has been possible only because all the public representatives have worked sincerely. As you all know, our Agartala Municipal Corporation has received national-level recognition as a clean city in terms of transparency. We understand nothing except work,” he said.

CM Saha said that work has no caste, creed or religion, and the BJP focuses only on work and development throughout the year.

“We work 365 days a year and remain engaged in work 24/7, friends,” he added.

“The Congress and CPIM come to the people only during elections, whereas we work throughout the year. When it comes to elections, what will you go to the people with this time? I have said that we will approach the people with our development work and the transparency with which our government is functioning, starting from various municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. We will go to the people with the transparency of our work,” he said.

CM Saha further said that the BJP's only challenge is to outperform itself.

“We have done so well that whenever we undertake any work, our challenge is to do even better. There is no other challenge for us. Neither the Congress nor the CPIM is a challenge to us because people have seen how the Congress has worked and how the CPIM has functioned. Both have already been tested,” said Dr. Saha.