An analysis of the Lok Sabha election results in Tripura has revealed that the BJP's alliance with the tribal-based party Tipra Motha played a pivotal role in the saffron party's resounding victories in both West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies.

The ruling BJP not only retained the seats but also significantly increased its vote share compared to the 2019 Parliamentary elections. In West Tripura, the BJP candidate's vote share surged from 51.74% in 2019 to a staggering 72.67% in 2024. Similarly, in Tripura East, the party nominee's vote share jumped from 43.32% in 2019 to 68.48% in 2024.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee attributed the party's consolidated position in the state's tribal areas to the Tipra Motha joining the coalition government, stating, "The result shows that the party's vote share increased in both Parliamentary seats."

Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb won the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress by a massive margin of 6,11,578 votes. In 2019, the BJP had won this seat by a margin of 5,73,532 votes.

In Tripura East, Kriti Devi Debbarman, sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, secured victory by defeating her nearest CPI(M) rival Rajendra Reang by 4,86,819 votes. The BJP had won this seat by 4.5 lakh votes in 2019.

The Tipra Motha, formerly the main opposition party in Tripura, joined the BJP-led government on March 7, just nine days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced. The party, with 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, secured two ministerial berths.

Tipra Motha leader and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma acknowledged the party's crucial role in the BJP's victory, stating, "It was not possible for the BJP alone to win both Lok Sabha seats massively. We want the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to assume office shortly to implement the agreement signed with the party for the benefit of Tiprasa (indigenous) people."

The tripartite agreement signed on March 2, involving the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government, and the Centre, aimed to amicably resolve all issues related to the history, land, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, and language of the indigenous people of Tripura.

The BJP's alliance with the Tipra Motha proved to be a game-changer, eating into the vote share of the CPI(M), which had held considerable sway in the state's tribal belt during its 25-year rule until 2018.