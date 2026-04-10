BJP’s Bipin Debbarma rallies voters on final campaign day, promises infrastructure push

On the final day of campaigning for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, BJP candidate Bipin Debbarma on April 10 led a high-energy rally in the 7-Damcherra–Kachucherra constituency, seeking a decisive mandate in favour of the party.

Debbarma, who is also the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), mobilised support from Booth Shakti Kendra workers and local residents, positioning the election as a crucial moment for accelerating development in the region.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the “triple-engine model” of governance, referring to alignment between the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, and a BJP-led council. He said such coordination would ensure faster implementation of development projects across Sixth Schedule areas.

Promising an infrastructure overhaul, Debbarma pointed to long-standing issues such as drinking water shortages and poor road connectivity in the Damcherra–Kachucherra area of Dhalai district. He assured voters that these concerns would be prioritised if the BJP forms the council.

Taking aim at the opposition, Debbarma accused rival parties, including the Tipra Motha Party, of engaging in “emotional politics” rather than focusing on development. He urged voters to assess the performance of the incumbent administration over the past five years.

Concluding his campaign, Debbarma appealed to voters to ensure a strong turnout on polling day and support all 28 BJP candidates. He said a change in leadership is necessary to address governance gaps and bring “real development” to the region.

Polling for the TTAADC elections is scheduled to be held on April 12.