BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb wins Tripura West LS seat with over 6 lakh votes
Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb won the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat by an overwhelming margin, defeating Congress's Asish Kumar Saha. This victory highlights the BJP's strong presence in Tripura.
- Biplab Kumar Deb wins Tripura West Lok Sabha seat by over six lakh votes
- BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman triumphs in Tripura East, boosting party's state presence
- Victory signifies strong support for BJP and Deb's leadership in Tripura
Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb secured a resounding victory in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival, Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress, by an overwhelming margin of over six lakh votes.
Deb, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, garnered a total of 8,81,341 votes, while Saha received 2,69,763 votes. This significant win further cements Deb's political influence in Tripura and showcases the strong support for the BJP in the region.
In a parallel triumph for the BJP, Kriti Devi Debbarman, the sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, won the Tripura East parliamentary seat, underscoring the party's robust presence in the state.
Deb's victory in Tripura West is seen as a major boost for the BJP, reflecting the electorate's confidence in his leadership and the party's vision for Tripura.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today