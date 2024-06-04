Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb secured a resounding victory in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival, Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress, by an overwhelming margin of over six lakh votes.

Deb, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, garnered a total of 8,81,341 votes, while Saha received 2,69,763 votes. This significant win further cements Deb's political influence in Tripura and showcases the strong support for the BJP in the region.

In a parallel triumph for the BJP, Kriti Devi Debbarman, the sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, won the Tripura East parliamentary seat, underscoring the party's robust presence in the state.

Deb's victory in Tripura West is seen as a major boost for the BJP, reflecting the electorate's confidence in his leadership and the party's vision for Tripura.